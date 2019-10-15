Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.24 ($66.55).

Kion Group stock opened at €49.47 ($57.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.84. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

