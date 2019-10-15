Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in September

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 40,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.12.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. 8,039,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,825,153. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

