Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

