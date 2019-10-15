Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 32.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 70,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 138,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 188.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.