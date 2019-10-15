KeyCorp Weighs in on Fastenal’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 45.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,776,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 113.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

