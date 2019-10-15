KeyCorp Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $41.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.07% from the stock’s current price.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.