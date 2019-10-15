Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Trading Up 0.4%

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30, approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Kentucky Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 21.32%.

In related news, Director Buckner Iv Woodford sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $514,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

