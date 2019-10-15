Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,671. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Kemper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 65,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

