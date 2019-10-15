Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,502,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,219,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 629,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

