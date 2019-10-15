Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd accounts for approximately 2.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 7.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 0.7% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 452,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the second quarter worth $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 9.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 93.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, Director Albert L. Richey acquired 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $52,116.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

