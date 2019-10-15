JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS JSTTY opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.11.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

