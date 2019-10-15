Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 9.4%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.78, 1,856,507 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,814,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $510.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,842,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

