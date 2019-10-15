Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.88

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$27.88 ($19.77) and last traded at A$27.82 ($19.73), with a volume of 532445 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$26.66 ($18.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$18.72.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

