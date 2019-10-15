JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:JPGE opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

