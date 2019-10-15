JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,515,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,596. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

