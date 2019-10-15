JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.