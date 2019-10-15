JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,823,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

