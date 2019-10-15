JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €15.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Orange alerts:

ORA stock opened at €14.84 ($17.26) on Tuesday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.03.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.