JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €133.91 ($155.71).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR DB1 traded up €1.65 ($1.92) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €145.50 ($169.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €137.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €143.85 ($167.27). The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.