Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.62-8.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.8-82.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.59 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.62-8.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.91.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

