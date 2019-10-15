John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.99.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $365,112.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,369 in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

