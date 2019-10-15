JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. JetBlue Airways has set its FY20 guidance at $2.50-3.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,598.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $220,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

