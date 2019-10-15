Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.18, approximately 658,268 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 486,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

