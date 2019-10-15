Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Taubman Centers, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,281,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,670,000 after purchasing an additional 795,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

