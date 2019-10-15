Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

NYSE MAA opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $134.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

