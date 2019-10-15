Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eastgroup Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $128.30. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $155,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

