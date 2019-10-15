Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.25 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

ELF stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $348,885.00. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,429,470 shares of company stock worth $57,800,234 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

