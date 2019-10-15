Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Building Products in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBPX. BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $957.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

