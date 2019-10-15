Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Skyline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Skyline in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

SKY opened at $29.17 on Monday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Skyline news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $95,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,201.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,624 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,924.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline by 2,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,062,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after buying an additional 688,517 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

