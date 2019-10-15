Jane Street Group LLC Sells 303,758 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,758 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 104.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth about $29,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 107.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 961,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth about $10,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

PVTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of PVTL opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pivotal Software Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.