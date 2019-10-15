Jane Street Group LLC Sells 12,933 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.