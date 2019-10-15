Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Town Sports International by 115.3% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Town Sports International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 216,266 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $328,724.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,549.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 395,126 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $663,811.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 696,549 shares of company stock worth $1,153,274. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLUB stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

