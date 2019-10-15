Jane Street Group LLC Invests $200,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $19,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $8,843,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,842,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 403,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

