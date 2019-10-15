Jane Street Group LLC Invests $172,000 in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $10,144,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $7,311,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $6,437,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $6,095,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. Oppenheimer started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

