Jane Street Group LLC Invests $159,000 in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEN stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

