James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on JRVR. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.10 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,265,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 668.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 711,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 522,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.