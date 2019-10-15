Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Athenex worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,822,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 26.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,508,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,726 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 793.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,840,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,087,000 after purchasing an additional 717,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $844.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.21. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.39% and a negative net margin of 161.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,191,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 912,065 shares of company stock worth $13,335,741. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

