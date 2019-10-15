Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

