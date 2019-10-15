Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 82.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

