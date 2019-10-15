Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

