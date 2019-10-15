Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

GSG stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.