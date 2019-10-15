Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

