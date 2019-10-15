J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.88. 217,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,404. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

