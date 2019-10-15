ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.