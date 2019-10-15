Istar Inc. Buys 22,361 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 22,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $764,746.20. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $514,350.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $449,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,100.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $643,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.03 per share, for a total transaction of $653,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $992,220.00.

Safehold stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.83.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

