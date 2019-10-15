iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 70,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

