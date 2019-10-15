iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $222.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.