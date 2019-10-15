iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 11.6% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,224,000 after purchasing an additional 99,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $120.24. 33,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $121.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

