iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,278,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,534.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 170,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 853,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,340. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

