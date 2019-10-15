iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $605,000.

IVW traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $181.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,193. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

